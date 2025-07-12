Mini Mathur On Shefali Jariwala's Death Amid Reports Of Self Medication: "Medical Supervision Is..."

Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with the remix music video Kaanta Laga in 2022, died on June 27 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. She was 42. Investigations indicated that the actress was into self-medication and was undergoing anti-ageing treatment for the last five to six years.

Now, actress and television host Mini Mathur has weighed in about such cosmetic procedures. The 49-year-old, in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, revealed that such practices are common among celebrities. However, she stressed the importance of relying on such treatments under medical supervision.

Mini Mathur said, “I am not qualified to talk about this. I am not aware of what her reports said, and I do not believe in things that I read on the internet. Until a doctor verifies it, you really do not know what caused her death.”

She added, “Everything you take should be under some kind of medical supervision. No one here is a doctor who knows what kind of reactions anything will have, and it can have a negative effect on you. There is nothing wrong with taking supplements that enhance your health, and there are many people I know who take such supplements like glutathione. For me, medical supervision is paramount.”

Mini Mathur addressed the constant pressure public figures have to endure to maintain a youthful appearance.

She shared, “It is not a glamorous conversation to have, but people need to talk about these issues publicly so that the level of awareness increases.”

The actress, who is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, admitted that she is very mindful about what she puts in her body.

“I check and double-check if any needle entering my body has been taken out of a sealed package. I am paranoid about all this. Too many things can go wrong,” explained Mini Mathur.

Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. According to the Amboli police, her final post-mortem and forensic reports are expected within a week.