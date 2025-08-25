Rakesh Roshan On Filming <i>Krrish</i>: "Hrithik's Mask Took 6 Months To Design"

Rakesh Roshan recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes effort that went into creating Hrithik Roshan's superhero look in Krrish. In Farah Khan's latest vlog, shot at the filmmaker's Khandala home, Rakesh Roshan revealed that the iconic mask was not an overnight idea – it took six months to design.

The director explained that the team experimented with several looks before finalising one that suited Hrithik best. “It took about six months because we were designing which looks better on Hrithik including the outfit and all that six months,” Rakesh Roshan shared with Farah over a chat that also included a pit stop for some arbi fry.

Rakesh Roshan also revealed a quirky detail about the mask. It was made of wax, which meant Hrithik could only wear it for about three to four hours before it started melting. To deal with this, the team kept an air-conditioned bus running round the clock on set.

“He had to remove it and put in a new one. So I had an air-conditioned bus with the AC on for 24 hours,” the director said. He also admitted that the superhero's black outfit was extremely heavy, adding to the challenges.

Krrish, released in 2006, is one of Bollywood's most loved superhero films. The film was a sequel to Koi… Mil Gaya and was followed by Krrish 3 in 2013.

Now, more than two decades since the journey began, Krrish 4 is in the works. Announced in April 2025, the film will mark Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut, with Rakesh Roshan handing over the reins of the franchise.

Produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan, the project will see Hrithik directing and acting in the superhero role once again. Shooting is expected to kick off early next year.