Rakesh Roshan Posts Pic From Hospital After Fresh Health Scare, With A Message For People Above 45

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Tuesday morning informed his fans and followers that last week he underwent a series of preventative procedures when he found out that the carotid arteries to his brain "were above 75% blocked", even though it was asymptomatic.

According to reports, the 75-year-old director recently underwent a neck angioplasty.

What's Happening

Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with early stage throat cancer in 2019, also recently went through a heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography during a full-body health check-up.

In an Instagram post, Rakesh Roshan -- known for films such as Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun, Koyla, and the Krrish franchise -- said he was back home fully recovered.

"This week has been truly eye opening, during a routine full-body health check-up the doctor conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked. Which if ignored could be potentially dangerous," the filmmaker wrote.

"I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now fully recovered and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health especially where the heart and brain is concerned. A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography (which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old. I think it's important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish you all a healthy and aware year to you all," he added.

Rakesh Roshan also shared his picture from the hospital as he was getting discharged.

In A Nutshell

