Rakesh Roshan Is 'Up And About' After Throat Cancer Surgery. Son Hrithik Celebrates Birthday With Him And Family

Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 45th birthday with father Rakesh Roshan, who recently underwent surgery for throat cancer, and their family. Hrithik shared a happy picture with Rakesh Roshan and wrote, "And he's up and about. Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day." The picture, which appears to be taken at the hospital, also features his mother Pinkie Roshan, uncle Rajesh and other family members. Mr Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer last week and on Tuesday, Hrithik posted on social media that he will undergo a surgery for the same. After the surgery, the 69-year-old filmmaker told news agency IANS that he is fine. "I am feeling all right, thank you. Surgery is done and all is okay. God is great. I am going to be back home on Friday or Saturday," Rakesh Roshan texted IANS.

The entire family was by Rakesh Roshan's side when he was in the surgery. A source close to the family told IANS, "Ever since the diagnosis, Rakeshji has been upbeat cheerful and not at all daunted by the setback. He went into surgery with his wife, brother (composer Rajesh Roshan), son Hrithik and daughter Sunaina by his side and the surgery went smoothly. He is expected home by the end of this week."

On Rakesh Roshan's surgery day, Hrithik Roshan had shared a picture with his father from the gym and wrote, "...He is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him."

In 2014, Sunaina Roshan was diagnosed with cervical cancer. However, she fought and overcame cancer.

Rakesh Roshan launched Hrithik in the film industry with 2000's hit movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Later, the father-son duo collaborated for Koi... Mil Gaya and the Krrish series.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30.

