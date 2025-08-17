Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Cameo In Son Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: "Main Toh Hun Hi"</i>

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that he will appear in his son Aryan Khan's upcoming directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The Netflix series marks Aryan's first project as a director and has been generating buzz since its announcement earlier this year.

What's Happening

SRK returned to his popular 'Ask SRK' session on X (formerly Twitter) after a long break and interacted with fans using his trademark wit.

When a fan asked if he would make a cameo in Aryan's project, Shah Rukh responded, "Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan's series. They've been very gracious and loving toward him. Main toh hun hi... Haq se!"

Another fan asked how he felt about Aryan's work as a director. SRK replied with his brief take, "It's very good. You all see and decide... but it's very entertaining, wacky, and emotional. Honest review!"

Background

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show follows an ambitious outsider and his friends [as they] navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

While the release date is yet to be announced, the show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series is also rumoured to feature cameos by actors like Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently won his first National Film Award. He was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in Jawan. The film was released after the success of Pathaan, which marked SRK's return to the big screen in January 2023 following a four-year break. Both films performed exceptionally well at the box office, with Jawan earning the actor his first National Award.