<i>War 2</i> Reviews Call It Most Stylish YRF Film, Fans Cheer Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Chemistry

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 released in theatres on the eve of Independence Day. The film is clashing with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office. This is the first time Hrithik and Jr NTR have collaborated for a film. Fans are super ecstatic after watching the bromance of Hrithik and Jr NTR.

What's Happening

X has been flooded with fan reviews of War 2. While a large section of the Internet is bowled over by Hrithik-Jr NTR's performances, another section of the Internet slammed the film.

Let's have a quick look at what X is saying.

An ardent Jr NTR fan wrote, "25 years in industry and I'm damn f***** sure bestest looks of Jr NTR are from War 2."

Another fan wrote, "Just finished watching #War2 and I'm still riding the hype, absolutely loved it! Every single person involved did a phenomenal job. The movie had everything: action, emotion, suspense... it was all there. Highly recommended!"

Just finished watching #War2 and I'm still riding the hype ,absolutely loved it! Every single person involved did a phenomenal job. The movie had everything: action, emotion, suspense… it was all there. Highly recommended!#War2Review #HrithikRoshan #JrNtr pic.twitter.com/tIRwXwuzCX — Ashutosh (@IANANDASHU) August 14, 2025

"Hrithik and Jr NTR delivered powerhouse performances-their chemistry is the soul of the film. Kiara did well but had limited scope. Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor added solid weight," summed up another fan.

Another fan, who has already called it a blockbuster, wrote, "#War2Review. Its a must watch guys. Actually its a multiple watch movie. It has everything Action Drama Emotions Twists Surprise (Second half twists were too good) #HrithikRoshan screen presence and aura no one can match plus his range in acting . Man you seriously need to do more movies you are damn good. #JrNTR did a splendid job in Action and emotional scenes. Welcome Bollywood his chemistry with HR was amazing.#KiaraAdvani Was superb in Action sequences and emotional scenes. Please do more movies you are too Gorgeous

Vfx was a bit below par in few scenes but overall ok."

"This is not a movie, it's a atom bomb," wrote another fan.

Another fan called it the most stylish Spy film from YRF universe.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.