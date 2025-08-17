<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR's Film Trails (Far) Behind Rajinikanth's <i>Coolie</i>, Beats Salman Khan's <i>Sikandar</i>

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 has crossed the Rs 140 crore mark in India after three days of release.

What's Happening

Part of YRF's spy universe, War 2 opened with Rs 52 crore.

Despite a solid start, the film faced stiff competition from Rajinikanth's Coolie, which dominated the box office.

On Day 2 (Friday), War 2 received a boost due to the holiday, collecting Rs 57.35 crore. However, on Day 3 (Saturday), collections dipped.

As per early estimates by box office tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 33 crore (all languages) on Saturday, bringing the India nett total to Rs 142.35 crore in three days.

Even with the dip, the film has already surpassed the lifetime India earnings of Salman Khan's Sikandar, which made Rs 110 crore. As of Day 2, War 2 had grossed Rs 168 crore worldwide. With Saturday's performance included, the global gross collection has crossed Rs 200 crore. By Sunday, the film is expected to surpass Rs 150 crore in India.

The Hindi version is leading in terms of collections, while Jr NTR's presence has helped the film perform well in Telugu-speaking regions.

In the first three days, the Telugu version earned over Rs 35 crore. Tamil-language collections have remained steady, with better occupancies on Day 3 compared to Hindi.

On Saturday, War 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 31.42%, which was lower than Friday. The Tamil version saw a 49% average occupancy, while the Telugu version reported 42%. Cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru recorded stronger numbers, while Delhi and Mumbai saw a slower response.

Background

War 2 also features Kiara Advani in the lead, with supporting roles played by Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. While it hasn't matched the box office benchmarks set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan or Salman Khan's Tiger in the same spy universe, War 2 is still performing better than many recent Bollywood releases.

On Saturday, both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR thanked audiences for their support. Hrithik shared that watching the celebrations in theatres made his heart "fuller," while Jr NTR called the audience's love "incredible."

War 2 released alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie, which has taken the lead in the box office clash. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks 50 years of Rajinikanth in cinema and also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

By Day 3, Coolie had earned Rs 158.25 crore in India and Rs 320-325 crore worldwide, ahead of War 2's Rs 142.35 crore in India. On Saturday alone, Coolie collected Rs 38.50 crore, outperforming War 2, which made Rs 33 crore.