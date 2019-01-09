After Hrithik Posts About Rakesh Roshan's Surgery For Throat Cancer, Brother Says 'He's Better Now'

A file photo of Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan during the promotion of their film.

Rakesh Roshan's surgery for squamous cell carcinoma of the throat (or throat cancer) went well and the 69-year-old filmmaker is recovering, his brother Rajesh Roshan told Mumbai Mirror. On Tuesday Hrithik Roshan told fans on social media that Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer at an early stage and he underwent surgery for the same. Speaking to the daily after the surgery, Rajesh Roshan, who is a music composer, said: "He is better now and recovering well. We were all very tense about the surgery and the entire family was in the hospital with him. God willing, he will be up in the next three days and should be discharged from the hospital."

Hrithik Roshan had shared a picture of his father from the "gym on surgery day" and wrote: "...He is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him."

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Rakesh Roshan started his career as an actor in the Seventies. He featured in films such as Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Buniyaad, Khoobsurat, Kaamchor and Bhagwan Dada among others. Rakesh Roshan debuted as director with 1987 film Khudgarz and he also directed films like Khoon Bhari Maang, King Uncle, Koyala and Karan Arjun.

Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik in 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and they also collaborated on Koi... Mil Gaya and the Krrish series. The music for most of Rakesh Roshan's films has been composed by his brother Rajesh Roshan.