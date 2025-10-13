<i>Kantara 1</i> Blooper Video Goes Viral, Internet Spots Plastic Water Jar In Surprise Cameo

While Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to soar high on the box office, fans have spotted a detail that has left them laughing out loud. Since the movie is set in the 4th century AD, there is no chance that a plastic water bottle would have existed in that period.

The movie has been praised for the amazing use of visual graphics and performances, but this one small detail has the internet going into a frenzy. If you remember the community lunch scene, zoom into it, and you will see a 20-litre plastic water bottle in the backdrop.

@shetty_rishab Sir, I noticed a small continuity mistake in the film Kantara 2. A plastic water bottle appears on screen in one of the scenes. It might be good to remove it in.. pic.twitter.com/7bsnyKXs86 — Abijith (@Abijithoffi7) October 11, 2025

Did Kantara: Chapter 1 Have A GoT Moment?

Social media users quickly pointed out the anachronism, saying that plastic did not exist in that time period. With pictures going viral, many internet users are drawing parallels between Kantara: Chapter 1 and other period films and series in which tiny details escaped the directors' eyes and editors' cuts.

If you remember watching the final season of Game of Thrones, fans spotted coffee cups and other modern items on the sets. People are comparing the Kantara plastic bottle moment with GOT mishaps that broke the internet.

Many internet users have come forward in favour of director, writer, and actor Rishab Shetty. They are calling it a minor mistake that was overlooked, and it can happen to anyone. Fans are praising the premise, performances, and graphics of the movie. They are also praising Shetty for his attention to detail in other scenes of the film.

Despite this glaring editing error, Kantara: Chapter 1 has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in India and has garnered praises from the maestros in the film industry, including Yash, Atlee, KL Rahul, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Suniel Shetty.

