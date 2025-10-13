<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Rishab Shetty's Film Shoots Past Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats <i>Baahubali 1</i> In India

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his National Award-winning film Kantara (2022), refuses to slow down at the box office. After 11 days, the film has entered the Rs 400 crore club, surpassing the lifetime collections of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 1 and Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (2023).

Breaking Down The Numbers

Kantara 1 registered another bumper weekend collection to its total. On the second Saturday and Sunday, the film earned Rs 39 crore each day, taking the total to Rs 437.65 crore, as per Sacnilk.

In the first week, Kantara 1 minted an impressive total of Rs 337.4 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 108.75 crore to this total, with Kannada adding Rs 106.95 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 emerges a HIT... As expected, the film witnessed superb growth [102.39%] on its second Saturday, further cementing its status... #Maharashtra continues to drive the business for the #Hindi version. The Sunday numbers are expected to give its already-impressive total an even bigger boost... Should hit the ₹150 cr mark [today]."

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It has also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year.

After crossing the Rs 400 crore mark, Kantara 1 surpassed the lifetime collections of Salaar (Rs 406.45 crore) and Baahubali - The Beginning (Rs 420 crore) in India.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Review Of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling, mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch."