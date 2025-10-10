<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty's Film Will "Dominate The Market Till Diwali"

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has retained its hold at the box office. After eight days, the film has minted Rs 334.94 crore in all languages.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Kantara Chapter 1 saw a drop in earnings on Thursday. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 20.50 crore on that day.

In Hindi, it crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore on Wednesday.

Predicting the film's future performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT'S A CENTURY... #KantaraChapter1 stays super-strong on Wednesday as it enters the ₹ cr club... The film is expected to dominate the marketplace until the #Diwali releases arrive on 21 Oct."

IT'S A CENTURY... #KantaraChapter1 stays super-strong on Wednesday as it enters the ₹ 💯 cr club... The film is expected to dominate the marketplace until the #Diwali releases arrive on 21 Oct.#KantaraChapter1 [Week 1] Thu 18.50 cr, Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 20 cr, Sun 23 cr, Mon 8.70… pic.twitter.com/JLOhkYbpuQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It has also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which was also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Review Of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling, mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch."