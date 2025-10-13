Annu Kapoor Uses Crass "<i>Dudhiya Badan</i>" Comment For Tamannaah, Internet Disgusted

Actor Annu Kapoor has once again sparked controversy with his remarks about Tamannaah Bhatia.

What's Happening

Recently, Annu Kapoor appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel and spoke about watching a clip of the song Aaj Ki Raat, after which the host asked if he liked the song and mentioned that he admired Tamannaah.

To this, Annu said, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)."

The host then brought up Tamannaah's remark about children falling asleep to the song.

Annu Kapoor shared, "Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchon ko sulaati hain... Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desh ke bacch achi aur swasth neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichcha hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichcha puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it's very good, man... It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That's my blessing for her)."

The Internet's Reaction

Social media reacted strongly to Annu's comments, with many calling them "inappropriate and vulgar".

Users wrote, "Please be respectful. Don't you have a daughter or grandchildren?" and "Omg."

Others commented, "Wth! This man gives creepy vibes. Such a creep," and "Ashleel hai ye (he is vulgar)."

One user asked, "Apni beti ko bhi aisee hi bologe (Will you say this to your own daughter)?" while another wrote, "Control annu sahab control."

Background

Earlier this year, Tamannaah had responded to being labelled the 'milky beauty' while discussing her casting in the supernatural thriller Odela 2.

She said, "You are saying milky beauty but why you looked at a milky beauty and thought that she can't be a Shiva Shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He [Ashok Teja] does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. If we look at ourselves in a certain way, then nobody can respect us."

She added, "Here we have a wonderful gentleman [Ashok Teja] who does not look at women like that. He looks at women like a divine. Divine can be glamorous, lethal, and powerful. A woman can be many, many things."

Tamannaah was last seen in the web show Do You Wanna Partner, where she played a woman launching a beer startup.

Also Read: Tamannnaah Reacts To Being Called "Milky Beauty"