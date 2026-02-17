Viral: Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Mahashivratri Celebrations At Sadhguru's Coimbatore Ashram

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently took part in the grand Mahashivratri celebrations at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, and shared glimpses of her spiritual experience on social media.

The actor attended the all-night vigil alongside thousands of devotees, immersing herself in meditation, music, dance, and devotion under the gaze of the iconic Adiyogi.

Sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram, Tamannaah penned a heartfelt note describing the essence of the celebration. She wrote, "Maha Shivratri at Isha is not quiet. It's an all-night vigil. Drums in the distance. Voices rising in chant. Artists offering their art as seva. Annadanam being served with the same devotion as a prayer. Thousands of people choosing to stay awake, not out of compulsion, but participation. It's alive."

She further added, "Shiva as Nataraja - the cosmic dancer, reminds us that existence itself is movement. Creation is not static. It is rhythm. Energy in motion. And at the center of that motion - Stillness. Some celebrate this night as the wedding of Shiva and Parvati. Some as the night he conquered darkness. For those walking an inner path, it is a night when the energies of the planet naturally rise, when staying awake becomes an opportunity, not a ritual. What I have experienced through Inner Engineering, Shakti Chalana Kriya, Shunya, Bhavaspandana is that spirituality is not belief. It is a method. It is technology for the inner wellbeing."

"Science and spirituality are not opposing forces. They are simply two ways of exploring the same life. So yes, there is meditation, But there is also dance. There is devotion. There is music that moves through you. There is Bhole Nath - innocent, fierce, compassionate, meeting each of us where we are. Spirituality isn't about withdrawing from life. It's about being fully available to it. And sometimes, that looks like dancing under the gaze of the Adiyogi - wide awake through the night," the actress concluded.

A Night Of Devotion And Dance

Tamannaah was not the only celebrity to participate in the celebrations. Actors Sara Arjun, Srinidhi Shetty, and Mouni Roy were also seen joining the festivities.

Several videos from the night gained traction on social media. In one widely shared clip, Tamannaah was seen leading a group of devotees, dancing with joy alongside Sara Arjun and others.

#WATCH | Actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun attended the Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/Vw6QE75Drt — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

On the professional front, Tamannaah is preparing for her next film, Vvan, in which she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The project has been written by Arunabh Kumar and is directed by Deepak Mishra along with Arunabh Kumar.

