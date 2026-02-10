Karnataka Rebrands Tale Of 'Mysore Soap' With Tamannaah Bhatia. Controversy Follows

Mysore Sandal Soap, the 108-year-old legacy of Karnataka, is entangled in a controversy amid plans to relaunch the product and expand its presence in North India. Reason: Appointment of Mumbai-born Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the government-owned company that manufactures Mysore Sandal Soap, over any Kannada actor.

Mysore Sandal Soap In 'New, Royal Look'

The Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, on Tuesday morning announced the relaunch of Mysore Sandal Soap and KSDL's target of scaling up its annual turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030.

In a post on social media, Patil wrote: "A legacy spanning over a century, now stepping boldly into the future with a clear vision! Founded on the foresight of the great visionary Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) is entering a transformative new phase."

Detailing plans, Patil added: "With a focus on digital marketing, export expansion, and innovation, KSDL aims for a Rs 5,000 crore turnover by 2030 - a bold stride by this Karnataka government enterprise towards becoming a global brand."

The social media post carried a poster featuring brand ambassador Tamannaah Bhatia.

BJP Hits Out At Congress

BJP MP K Sudhakar labelled it Congress's "anti-Kannada mindset". Calling the Congress a "traitor party", Sudhakar wrote: "Even though there are many stars from our own Kannada land, the Congress government has appointed a film actress from another state and another language as the brand ambassador for Karnataka's renowned international brand, Mysore Sandal Soap, by paying her crores of rupees. This is yet another piece of evidence of the Congress party's anti-Kannada mindset."

Giving examples of Kannada stars like Ramya, Rashmika Mandanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Rukmini Vasanth, among others, Sudhakar said these actors are in demand across film industries and favouring others over them is "not only an insult to the talents of Kannada Nadu, but also a grave dishonour to the pride of Mysore Sandal Soap."

Mysore Sandal Soap Row Is Not New

The political and the cultural slugfest started last year in May when Tamannaah Bhatia was first appointed as the brand ambassador of KSDL for a reported sum of Rs 6.2 crore. The move drew sharp criticism from pro-Kannada groups, local activists, and opposition leaders, with the BJP questioning the decision.

Responding to the criticism, Patil had said the decision was made after consultations with marketing experts.

"We evaluated several well-known celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani," Patil said in May 2025. "Tamannaah was selected based on her pan-India appeal, cost-effectiveness, and her substantial digital footprint, which includes over 28 million followers."

The contract, signed last year, comes into effect from today.