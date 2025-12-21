Aditya Dhar Rejected Tamannaah Bhatia For <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song <i>Shararat</i>, Reveals Choreographer Vijay Ganguly

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been making new records at the box office every day since its release. Beyond the powerful storyline and impressive performances, one of the standout aspects of the movie is its music, particularly the song Shararat. Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, the song is filmed on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Vijay revealed that he wanted to cast Tamannaah Bhatia in the song. However, director Aditya Dhar rejected the idea. The choreographer said, "In my head, she was (the one). I had suggested her, but Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song, something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story."

He added, “That's why there are two girls, not one. He didn't want the attention to be about this one person. If it were Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story."Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song."

Talking about Dhurandhar's box office performance, the film is showing no signs of slowing down, even with the release of big-ticket Hollywood movies like Avatar: Fire and Ash. So far, the spy-actioner has climbed to a total of Rs 516.5 crore collection in India.

Dhurandhar has become the second fastest Indian movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark domestically. It reached the milestone in 16 days, only behind Pushpa 2, which achieved the feat in 11 days. Among Hindi films, the Ranveer Singh starrer is now the fastest to enter the Rs 500 crore club, surpassing Jawan, which took 18 days.

The espionage drama revolves around an Indian spy named Hamza, who goes undercover in Karachi's criminal underworld to sabotage dangerous plans hatched by the ISI. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.