Tamannaah Bhatia Or Kannada Pride? Mysore Sandal Soap Move Sparks Row

The first Mysore Sandal soap was manufactured in 1916. Nearly 110 years later, a political and cultural dispute has emerged in Karnataka over who should be the main promoter of the iconic soap brand. At the heart of this controversy is Mumbai-born Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia who has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the government-owned company that manufactures Mysore Sandal Soap.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has signed a two-year contract with Ms Bhatia for a reported sum of Rs 6.2 crore. The move has drawn sharp criticism from pro-Kannada groups, local activists, and opposition leaders, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning the decision.

The controversy has triggered a debate over regional identity and representation. Critics argue that the government should have chosen a Kannada actress to represent a brand that is deeply rooted in Karnataka's cultural legacy.

Political Fallout

Activists have formally written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding that the appointment be revoked. In a public letter, Narayana Gowdru, State President of the Karnataka Defence Forum, described the decision as "unethical, irresponsible and disconnected from the sentiments of Kannadigas."

Mr Gowda claimed that Mysore Sandal Soap, founded in 1916 by the then Maharaja of Mysore, Krishnaraja Wodeyar, carries a legacy that should have been represented by someone with an organic connection to Karnataka. The Rs 6.2 crore allocated for the endorsement, he argued, could have been more appropriately spent on public welfare initiatives such as education, health, or employment.

"There are many talented and popular Kannada actresses in Karnataka. If they were appointed as brand ambassadors, they would have been closer to the hearts of Kannadigas and would have encouraged local artists. But the Karnataka government and Mysore Soaps Company have ignored Kannada actresses and chosen a Bollywood actress, which hurts the sentiments of Kannadigas. A company that represents the cultural identity of Karnataka should have given first priority to local talents," his letter claimed.

Government's Defence

Responding to the criticism, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said the decision was made after consultations with marketing experts. The minister said that the objective was to expand the reach of Mysore Sandal Soap beyond Karnataka and position it as a national and global brand.

"We evaluated several well-known celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani," Mr Patil said. "Tamannaah was selected based on her pan-India appeal, cost-effectiveness, and her substantial digital footprint, which includes over 28 million followers."

Mr Patil said that while Mysore Sandal already has strong brand recall within Karnataka, the government is aiming to significantly increase KSDL's turnover targeting Rs 5,000 crore in revenue by 2028.