Tamannnaah Reacts To Being Called "Milky Beauty", Her Casting As <i>Saadhvi</i>

Tamannaah will be seen as a saadhvi in the supernatural thriller Odela 2. During a press meet for the film, Tamannaah addressed as she's being called as a "milky beauty" and also called out a journalist who questioned her casting in the film.

When a journalist asked her about being cast as a saadhvi when she is celebrated for her "milky beauty", Tamannaah retorted back, "You are saying milky beauty but why you looked at a milky beauty and thought that she can't be a shiva shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He [Ashok Teja] does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. But if we look at ourselves in a certain way then nobody can respect us."

Here we have a wonderful gentleman [Ashok Teja] who does not look at woman like that. He looks at women like divine. Divine can be glamourous, lethal, powerful. A woman can be many, many things," Tamannaah added.

Odela 2 has triggered huge expectations as this is the second instalment from the Odela franchise, the first instalment of which was titled Odela Railway Station.

The franchise has been created by Sampath Nandi and the sequel stars Tamannaah in the lead. Produced by D Madhu under the direction of Ashok Teja, the film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Soundar Rajan.

Apart from Tamannaah, the film will also feature a host of stars including Hebbah Patel, Dayanand Reddy, Yuva, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Srikanth Iyengar, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy among others.

Odela 2 will hit screens worldwide on April 17, 2025.