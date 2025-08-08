Taran Adarsh To NDTV On <i>Saiyaara's</i> Chances Of Crossing Rs 500 Crore In India: "For A Film With Newcomers..."

Ever since Saiyaara's release on July 18, 2025, Mohit Suri's film has turned out to be a pop-culture phenomenon. What makes the success sweeter is that it is a film led by newcomers - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda who have left a lasting impression.

The film has steadily gone up the ladder with a blockbuster opening at the box office, and the huge numbers have been raking in ever since then. The film has completed 3 weeks of release today.

Taran Adarsh spoke to NDTV and shared his insights on whether he sees Saiyaara crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Taran Adarsh says, "No, I think this is the maximum. But then this is also a huge achievement for a film with newcomers."'

He adds, "Saiyaara has rewritten all records. And of course, if you look at the collection, it is the biggest opener, biggest grosser for a film starring newcomers. It's crossed the 300 crore mark, which is a first for a film starring new faces. Sharing the limelight with such biggies is unimaginable. Before the release, I'm sure a lot of people did not think this movie would work. But then the box office speaks for itself."

The film entered the Rs 300 crore club on Monday, August 4, giving tough competition to films led by big stars such as Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. It has also impacted Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2, led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On Saiyaara's International Business

Saiyaara is not just making waves in India, as Taran Adarsh reiterates. He says how it has found a large audience overseas, too and is earning fantastic figures.

He says, "It has worked across the globe, not just in India. That shows the potential of the film, and it's a huge blockbuster."

At the global box office, it has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.

Saiyaara Box-Office Latest Updates

On August 7, Saiyaara minted Rs 1.85 crore, taking the total to Rs 308.45 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 minted Rs 1 crore on Thursday and Son Of Sardaar 2 managed to earn Rs 1.40 crore. The films released on August 1 in theatres, two weeks after Saiyaara.

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film also set the record for being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

Except for Mahavtar Narsimha, neither Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 nor Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 seems to pose any threat to Saiyaara's box office numbers.

In A Nutshell

Taran Adarsh shares his views on Saiyaara crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. The film has surpassed the same in its global box office collection.

