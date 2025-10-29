Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He "Was Howling" While Watching <i>Saiyaara</i>: 'Excited To Have Aneet Padda Join Maddock Horror Comedy Universe'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is basking in the success of his latest release Thamma, has opened up about how the film Saiyaara moved him to tears and how its lead actress, Aneet Padda, will soon be joining the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Ayushmann On Saiyaara

"I loved it, what a beautiful film," Ayushmann said in an interview with NDTV.

"I cried, I had butterflies in the first half and was full-on howling during the climax. I was blown away. I'm so excited that Aneet is part of the universe. Both of us are from small cities in Punjab and I gave her a shoutout on Instagram - she was very excited. She was actually the first one to watch my trailer at Dinu's (Dinesh Vijan's) office and she texted me from there saying, 'I'm so excited for Thamma'. Very sweet of her, and I look forward to crossing paths with her in this universe," he said.

Thamma Resonates With Young Audiences

With Thamma emerging as one of Ayushmann's biggest commercial hits, the actor said what truly touched him was how much the film resonated with younger audiences.

"The best part of Thamma has been that it's been loved by kids. It's the first film of mine that has been loved by kids. I went to a screening recently and 40% of the crowd was Gen Alpha," he shared.

"Most of my films are slightly cerebral, meant for a more mature audience, with layers and subtext. This one's a simple, broad-stroke story. The VFX and special effects are designed for kids - it's very child-friendly. I'm glad I finally did something for them. It's my kids' favourite film by far," the actor added.

Praises For Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Ayushmann also spoke warmly about his co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the antagonist in Thamma.

"Nawaz is such a seasoned actor - he's like the Joker to my Batman. The quirky villain he plays has these juicy, meaty lines. It's fun working with him. He's not very tall but he's a strong performer who shines in every scene. That elevates the film to another level. We always wanted a strong villain, and nobody was better than Nawaz. He was the only choice," he said.

On-Set Mishap And Nawaz's Broken Fang

Ayushmann even recalled a funny on-set mishap. "I had to give multiple punches to Nawaz sir, and one of them actually connected. A tooth broke - thankfully it was a fake fang, not the real tooth! I apologised to him multiple times, even sent him flowers," he said.

The actor further added, "My wife teased me saying, 'You don't send me flowers that often, but you send them to Nawaz!' She was a bit jealous of that camaraderie. But he forgave me, so I'm glad."

Thamma Crosses Rs 100-Crore Mark

The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, has turned into a blockbuster at the box office. Thamma has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India.

On Day 8, the film collected Rs 5.5 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 101.1 crore, according to box office tracker website Sacnilk.

Ayushmann said the success feels even more special because Thamma released during the festive season.

"It's been more than 10 years in the industry, and I never had a festival release. I always wanted a Diwali release because that's when families go to theatres together. It's been a norm in my family since childhood - watching films of superstars on Diwali. This time, I took my own family to see Thamma. It was surreal, and the film gave me the biggest opening of my career. My heart's full," he said.

He also revealed that audiences have loved the action scenes. "I've always played very realistic characters, but the fight sequence between me and Varun was fantastically larger-than-life, with wirework and smooth choreography. Nobody had seen that side of me before, so it was new, challenging - and I got great compliments for it."

Collaboration With Sooraj Barjatya

Ayushmann will next begin shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer from November 1.

Praising the legendary filmmaker, he said, "The special quality of a Sooraj Barjatya film is that it reaches even the smallest towns - Lucknow, Durgapur, Prayagraj. He understands Indian culture, society and family dynamics so well. Not just Kolkata, but people from places like Banaras and Prayagraj love his stories because they're rooted in Indian emotions. He's such a simple man, and despite being one of the most successful filmmakers in the country, he has the vulnerability and purity of an artist. I'm very fortunate to be working with him."

And there's a special twist: Ayushmann is set to play "the new Prem." "I'm the new Prem and the perfect green flag in the film, so I'm very excited," he smiled.

From tearing up over Saiyaara to celebrating Thamma's Rs 100-crore milestone, Ayushmann Khurrana continues to prove why he's one of the most versatile stars in Indian cinema.

