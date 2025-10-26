<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Next Stop For Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna's Film - Rs 100 Crore

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has crossed the Rs 78 crore mark within five days of its release.

What's Happening

The horror-comedy has maintained steady growth in collections, emerging as a strong performer at the box office.

As per early estimates, the film earned Rs 13 crore on Day 5 (Saturday), taking its total to Rs 78 crore.

On Saturday, Thamma recorded a 19.72% occupancy on Hindi screens.

Background

Thamma opened with Rs 24 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 18.6 crore and Rs 13 crore over the next two days. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya (Rs 68.99 crore) and the domestic earnings of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Rs 60.35 crore).

Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his gratitude to fans in a social media post, saying, "This family has seen a lot in the last few years." He added, "My family, my late father and the audience have blessed Thamma with love. Don't be surprised if you come across an overwhelmed me in one of the theatres in the suburbs - I may drop in to say hi and thank you (sic)."

Rashmika Mandanna shared that she faced challenges while shooting the song Tum Mere Na Hue after suffering a foot fracture. Despite medical advice to rest, she continued with promotions and shoots. "The doctors had told me three months of bed rest, but I was up and moving around for Chhaava promotions in like 30 days," she revealed.

Thamma tells the story of a man who turns into a Betal - a vampiric creature - after an eerie encounter with a mysterious woman. What follows is a quirky clash between human instincts and ancient evil.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, and Alexx O'Nell in key roles, with special appearances by Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sathyaraj, and Abhishek Banerjee.