<i>Border 2</i> Producer Bhushan Kumar Confirms <i>Border 3</i>: 'Will Take The Franchise Forward'

Sunny Deol's return to the Border universe has clearly paid off. With Border 2 delivering a stellar box office performance, speculation around Border 3 has gathered momentum, prompting producer Bhushan Kumar to open up about the franchise's next chapter.

Is Border 3 In The Works?

While Border 3 has not been formally greenlit yet, Bhushan Kumar told Hindustan Times that the franchise will certainly move forward.

Addressing speculation around the third instalment, he said, "Obviously, it is such a big franchise. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward."

The upcoming Border 3 will once again be a joint production between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta's JP Films. However, the project is still in its early stages, with the director yet to be finalised.

Bhushan also clarified that the film will not go on floors immediately, despite the overwhelming success of Border 2.

Anurag Singh And Bhushan Kumar's Next Project

Before Border 3 takes shape, Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh are set to revive a separate project that was being discussed even before Border 2 came into the picture.

Revealing details about their plans, Bhushan said, "We are doing a joint venture with his company and my company. He'll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course."

He further added, "We will continue what we were discussing even before Border 2 came into the picture. Now is the time for that. The next film will be on those lines."

Meanwhile, Border 2 continues its dream run at the box office. Headlined by Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, the war drama has crossed Rs 180 crore domestically after passing the crucial Monday test.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta and Krishan Kumar, the film has firmly cemented its place as one of the biggest successes of the year.

