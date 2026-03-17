<i>Sarke Sarke</i> To <i>Tateeree</i>, 10 Songs That Stirred Controversy Over The Years

Music often pushes boundaries, but sometimes those boundaries push back. Over the years, several songs have landed in hot water for their lyrics, visuals, or messaging.

The latest to join the list is Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, which has triggered widespread outrage.

Here's a look at 10 songs that stirred controversy and debate:

1. Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

The recent track featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt from KD: The Devil found itself at the centre of a massive backlash. The Hindi version was eventually taken down from platforms following a formal complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification. While the choreography drew criticism, it was the lyrics that many found deeply objectionable.

2. Tateeree

Badshah's Haryanvi hip-hop track Tateeree, released in March 2026, faced intense criticism for its explicit lyrics. The controversy escalated when the Haryana State Women's Commission issued a notice asking the singer to appear before them. The complaint objected to specific lines and visuals, including scenes featuring minors. Following the backlash, Badshah released a video apologising and explaining his intent.

3. Sirra

Guru Randhawa ran into legal trouble over his song Sirra. A complaint filed in a Samrala court objected to a lyric referencing "gudhti", arguing that the word holds cultural and religious significance. Despite an earlier legal notice asking for clarification or removal, the matter escalated, leading to a court summons.

4. Naagan

Honey Singh's Naagan sparked controversy for its visuals and alleged obscenity. A BJP leader from Jalandhar filed a complaint demanding an FIR and the song's removal from platforms. The complaint claimed the track could negatively influence younger audiences and harm Punjabi cultural values.

5. Millionaire

In 2025, Honey Singh again faced scrutiny, this time for Millionaire from his album Glory. The Women's Commission took suo motu notice and urged a formal investigation. The track became part of a larger debate around the content of mainstream music and its societal impact.

6. MF Gabhru

Karan Aujla's MF Gabhru also drew criticism for allegedly using vulgar language towards women. The Punjab authorities ordered an investigation and asked the singer to appear before the Commission. Despite the controversy, the song had already gained significant traction online.

7. Munni Badnaam Hui

The popular item number from Dabangg, featuring Malaika Arora alongside Salman Khan and Sonu Sood, faced multiple legal challenges in 2010. A petition claimed the song promoted indecent imagery and misused certain terms. Notices were issued to the filmmakers, even as the track remained a chartbuster.

8. Dum Maaro Dum

Deepika Padukone's version of Dum Maaro Dum in the 2011 film of the same name sparked a legal complaint alleging obscenity and hurt religious sentiments. The controversy also revisited debates around the original song from Zeenat Aman's Hare Rama Hare Krishna, which had earlier faced criticism for its drug references despite becoming iconic.

9. Candy Shop

Released in December 2025, Candy Shop by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar received backlash online. Critics labelled it "vulgar" and "cringe", with many pointing to its styling and choreography as an awkward attempt to emulate global pop trends. The song quickly became a talking point across social media.

10. Bhaag Bhaag DK Bose

The track from Delhi Belly, backed by Aamir Khan, caused a stir due to its clever yet controversial wordplay that resembled profanity. The song faced complaints and legal scrutiny, particularly over concerns that it was inappropriate for younger listeners, even as it became hugely popular.

ALSO READ: Who Wrote The Vulgar Lyrics Of Nora Fatehi Song Sarke Sarke?