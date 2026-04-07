Badshah Promises Women Empowerment Song In 4 Months After NCW Summons In <i>Tateeree</i> Row

Rapper Badshah on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) after being summoned over his song Tateeree, which triggered outrage over alleged obscene and vulgar content.

He submitted a written apology to the Commission, his counsel Akshay Dahiya said.

4-Month Deadline, Key Assurances

During the hearing, Badshah told the panel he would produce a song on women empowerment within four months, according to sources. He also committed to sponsoring the education of 50 girl children and raising funds for women-focused initiatives.

Why NCW Acted

The NCW had taken cognisance of the song, flagging its lyrics and visuals as sexually suggestive and objectionable, and raising concerns over the portrayal of women.

Laws In Focus

The case has put the spotlight on laws governing obscenity and representation of women, including the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Provisions under Sections 292 and 294 of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with obscene material and acts, may also be examined.

What Triggered The Row

Released in March, Tateeree drew backlash over its lyrics and visuals, with FIRs filed in Haryana and action initiated by the state women's panel. The song was later taken down, and the rapper had issued a public apology earlier.

What Next

The Commission is expected to review Badshah's commitments, but the key question remains- will the rapper follow through on his promise of a women empowerment track and support for girls' education?