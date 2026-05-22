Karishma Tanna Shares A Glimpse Of Her 'Magical' Baby Shower With Husband Varun Bangera: "Like Living A Dream"

Last month, actress Karishma Tanna shared that she is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Varun Bangera. The couple took to social media earlier today to share some posts from their traditional godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony.

The Ceremony

The first video posted by Karishma Tanna showed the couple surrounded by friends and family, and it was a musical evening indeed. They were seen crooning to 'Har Har Mahadev' chants and smiling ear to ear.

In the second video shared, Karishma Tanna looked radiant in a gold-and-cream saree as she wrote about the beautiful Tulu rituals and sacred traditions of a South Indian godh bharai that made this milestone so memorable.

She wrote, "Still soaking in the love, blessings, and emotions from our very first South Indian-style Godh Bharai together. Witnessing the beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred traditions, mantras, flowers, sarees, and every little custom so closely felt truly magical... almost like living a dream we had only imagined."

"From the poojas and family blessings to the warmth and love in every ritual, the entire day felt so pure, emotional, and deeply special for both of us and our little baby. A dream come true in the most beautiful, traditional way. Our hearts are full. Feeling deeply grateful, protected, pampered, and surrounded by love as we step into this beautiful new chapter together," added the actress.

Karishma Tanna And Varun Bangera's Announcement Post

Karishma and Varun announced the good news by sharing a series of pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot.

The pictures featured the couple wearing baseball caps with 'Mom' and 'Dad' written on them.

One of the photos also featured tiny woollen socks. Another picture showed Karisma flaunting her baby bump.

The caption read, "A little miracle, our greatest gift - August 2026."

Background

Karishma Tanna was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Scoop. Based on Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars In Byculla, Scoop follows the story of intrepid crime reporter Jagruti Vora (played by Karishma Tanna).

The series won big at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan, South Korea. It took home Best Asian TV Series and Best Actress awards.

The actress is also known for starring in films like Dosti: Friends Forever, Grand Masti, Sanju, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Lahore Confidential. She has even featured in many popular TV serials, including Naagin 3, Baal Veer, Qayamat Ki Raat and Viraasat. She was the winner of the stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

On the personal front, Karishma Tanna married businessman Varun Bangera in February 2022.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna, Husband Varun Bangera Announce Pregnancy: 'Our Greatest Gift'