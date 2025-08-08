<i>Laddoos</i> Just Got Interesting And Healthy With This Karishma Tanna-Approved Recipe

Actor Karishma Tanna loves to sweat it out in the gym to maintain that toned physique. She recently took to her Instagram account to share a delicious laddu recipe that she loves adding to her diet.

In order to complete her protein requirement, Karishma Tanna relished a protein fibre-rich ladoo recipe for her morning pre-workout snack, the recipe of which has been provided by her mother-in-law.

"Protein fibre-rich ladoos, which are perfect for a morning pre-workout snack or evening hunger pangs. Who wants a recipe? Recipe by my MIL (mother-in-law)... Dm me (sic)," she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Sanju actor dropped a video of making the healthy yet delicious ladoos with a huge smile on her face. Sharing the ingredients, Karishma Tanna included the ingredients, which include oats, makhana, ghee, jaggery, roasted cashew, along with almonds, raisins, and cardamom powder.

Recipe Of Karishma Tanna's Protein-Rich Laddoo

The Scoop actor shared the recipe for these ladoos with her Insta Fam:

Dry roast the makana and oats on a low flame, and semi-grind them in a mixi.

Semi-grind roasted cashews and almonds as well. You can also add flaxseed to it.

Now, add one teaspoon of ghee and add the roasted, crushed nuts to it.

Put melted jaggery in a pan and add makhana, oats, nuts, and cardamom powder to it. Mix it all well and make appetizing laddoos.

While these laddus are healthy and good for you, you should always check with a healthcare provider before adding any recipe to your diet.