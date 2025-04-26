Advertisement

Karishma Tanna Looks Effortlessly Chic In A White Top and Denim Jeans

Karishma Tanna gleams in beauty and confidence in a simple yet chic ensemble, serving major fashion goals

Karishma Tanna looks chic in a simple ensemble. (Photo: Instagram/karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna is truly a fashionista at heart, and her latest take on casual dressing is giving major fashion goals. Etched with just the right style elements, the diva wore a simple sleeveless white top paired with an oversized denim jeans in her latest Instagram post. Karishma accessoried the relaxed, baggy fit with minimal and delicate tiny silver earrings.

For makeup, the actress opted for a radiant and dewy glam, suggesting a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser that enhanced her natural complexion. She went for a subtle blush on her cheeks, nude lipstick and simple eye makeup with a hint of mascara to define her lashes. Karishma tied her tresses in a loose braid to complete her look.

Before this, Tanna stunned in a lavender drape from the shelves of clothing brand Mulmul. The fashionista shared a couple of photos wearing the pastel number on Instagram. The white floral thread work running all over the organza wonder added a striking contrast, while the scalloped borders brought a whimsical touch. 

The actress draped the saree in the most traditional way with pleats at the front and the pallu hanging down her shoulder. Karishma teamed the saree with a sleeveless blouse, featuring a deep front and back neckline for added drama. Letting the saree take centre stage, she accessorised her look with a sleek chain, delicate studs, a bracelet and a ring.

Check out the post here: 

We can't wait for Karishma Tanna to serve more summer style goals.

