Sonam Bajwa Channels Her Inner Desi Diva In A White Floral Salwar Kameez

Sonam Bajwa is a vision straight out an ethnic dream in a white suit with splashes of floral embroidery

Sonam Bajwa Channels Her Inner <i>Desi</i> Diva In A White Floral <i>Salwar Kameez</i>
Sonam Bajwa added all the ethnic vibes to her fashion game in a pristine white salwar kameez

Sonam Bajwa makes sure to never miss a sartorial beat as she dishes out winning looks on her Instagram one after another. The Housefull 5 actress recently slayed an ethnic avatar that she sported for what looks like a shoot on set in Punjab. The 35-year-old star was a vision in white dressed in a comfy and chic white suit that she paired with juttis and jhumkas to add all the elements of a desi girl coded look.

Sonam Bajwa is back in her element and ready to slay an ethnic look in an-all white look. The Punjabi and Bollywood movie star was a complete treat for sore eyes wearing a voluminous A-like white kurta that featured three-fourth sleeves and a slit neckline adorned with multicoloured floral embroidery on the chest, shoulders, arms and wrists that added to the handcrafted vibes of the look. She teamed it with a matching straight salwar that boasted of a burst of floral motif embroidery scattered across its length and breadth in addition to the the hemline being adorned with a geometrical border similar to that on the wrists of her kurta.

Sonam accessorised her ethnic look with a pair of brown leather t-strap flats adorned with a bunch of silver ghungroos and a maroon pompom, bright red bangles adorned on her wrists, and a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas in her ears.

On the hair and beauty front, Sonam's tresses were styled into salon-style waves with a centre parting and her glam of the day was kept minimal her beaming skin, arched brows, lots of mascara filled fluttery lashes, and a berry hued tint doubled up as a lip and cheek colour to complete her indie look.

Sonam Bajwa keeps it ethnic chic in a white salwar kameez with floral embroidery in myriad hues.

