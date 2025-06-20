Sonam Bajwa's Colour Blocked Monochrome Maxi Dress Blends Chic Vibes With Charm

Sonam Bajwa knows it that she commands attention with her sartorial flair on every occasion. From red carpets to promotional outings; her wardrobe is a fusion of event-appropriate fits. Similarly, to attend a real estate event recently, the Housefull 5 actress claimed her place in the fashion court effortlessly once again.

Sonam Bajwa played muse to designer label Arcina Ori as she slipped into a noodle-strap monochrome maxi dress that screamed elite from a mile away. The thinstraps cascaded into a sweetheart neckline. It was a deep-scooped number without a doubt, but Sonam has mastered the art of carrying risque outfits with sheer elegance. Cinched at the waist, the colour-blocked silhouette hugged her curves like a second skin.

While the ensemble started out as a sheer black wonder, plunged into a white train, skimming the floor dramatically. Geometric patterns in the contrasting shade added an extra dose of edge to the look. Subtle ruffle details at the hem served oomph and panache in equal measure. Heading for a cocktail party or a semi-formal meeting? Sonam Bajwa's maxi dress is just the right pick.

On the accessory front, Sonam Bajwa took the minimal route with a pair of gold studs, diamond-encrusted statement rings, a delicate bracelet on one hand and a gold watch on the other, minus any necklace, catered to the dainty-lady allure.

Sonam Bajwa enticed fans with her on-fleek makeup look. Blessed with skin that many wish to achieve, the 35-year-old made a case for dewy glam. She dabbed some blush on her cheeks with a hint of contour and highlighter that gave her a sculpted finish. Glossy pink lips offered a pop of colour and muted smoky eyes made the look serve for real. A classic stroke of eyeliner, a dash of kohl in the lower waterline and mascara-adorned faux lashes brought her elegant avatar to a full circle. On a final note, Sonam left her soft hair open in subtle waves.

Sonam Bajwa's black and white maxi dress was on-fleek on the fashion front.

