Sonam Bajwa Is A Vision In White And Denims For Her Latest Sartorial Outing

Punjabi movie actress, Sonam Bajwa served up a closet moment on her social media handle that was caught on camera via a black and white lens. But that did not take away from it winning on the sartorial front. The 35-year-old actress looked her effortless best dressed in a super casual look that was the perfect pick for spring.

Also Read: Sonam Bajwa In A Pink And Silver Crystal Bodysuit Definitely Was "Barbiecore Enough" For Us

Sonam Bajwa's everyday attire was the stuff of our casual closet dreams as she draped a white hued body hugging and super cropped tank top that she layered with a linen shirt draped open over her shoulders. The Kudi Haryane Val Di actress paired with it a high waist wide legs jeans that featured an acid wash finish.

Sonam skipped the accessories for this easy going and chic look and let her outfit do all the talking. Her tresses were styled into messy long waves that were worn in a side swept waterfall fashion by her. Makeup wise, Sonam sported her fresh skin, arched brows, mascara filled wispy lashes, and a tint doubled up as a lip and cheek colour to add back life to her visage.

Sonam Bajwa's upped the ante on the everyday casuals front in pristine whites and wide led jeans.

Also Read: 'Tis The Season To Be Jolly And Chic For Sonam Bajwa In A Sheer Red Maxi Dress