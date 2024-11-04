Sonam Bajwa's Pastel <i>Lehenga</i> Will Make You Forget All About Colourpop

A lehenga always reigns supreme among an array of traditional silhouettes and Sonam Bajwa's latest festive look is proof enough. The actress' style offerings are nothing short of stunning. To embrace the festive season with utmost style, Sonam slipped into an ethereal pastel number that was minimal yet elegant. As you find yourself inching closer to the wedding season, Sonam's look might serve just the inspiration you need. While shimmery lehengas are all the rage, Sonam turned to a toned-down version of the same to make a stunning style statement. She paired the flared lehenga skirt with a plunging neckline blouse and her outfit was adorned with delicate embellished details that elevated the glam quotient. She ditched heavy-duty jewels and opted for a sleek choker and earrings. For makeup, she stayed true to her signature dewy glam, topped with tinted cheeks. Her poker straight open tresses added the perfect finishing touch to her attire.

There are some ensembles that truly never go out of style and a classic black ethnic suit tops the list. The timeless silhouette can benefit you with a versatile upgrade and recently, Sonam Bajwa made a super stylish case for the same. The actress indeed dishes solid bridesmaid vibes as she slipped into a beautiful black mirror work suit that came etched with just the right detailings. She paired a calf-length straight kurta with matching bottoms and semi-sheer dupatta. Her kurta was adorned with glitzy mirror work that simply added an extra edge to her style.

