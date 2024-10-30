Sonam Bajwa Skipped Festive Fashion In Favour Of An Easy Chic White Tank, Oversized Denims And Layered Boots

Sonam Bajwa did it yet again; the Punjabi movie star has quite a reputation amidst fashionistas for striking gold when it comes to styling low-key closet staples and creating sartorial magic. The Kudi Haryane Val Di actress did just that this time around too and won big doing it. This autumnal season, she picked her favourite basics and teamed them with a cozy pair of layered boots to make jaws drop yet again.

Sonam Bajwa looked like all things chic dressed in a basic white tank top with a ribbed U-neckline that she teamed with wide-leg jeans in an acid wash finish. But the star of the show were Sonam's pair of chic ivory boots that she paired with her low-waist denims. The faux leather boots were such a statement with their layered design and high heels that elevated her OOTD to an all new level.

Sonam kept things minimal on the accessories front; wearing nothing but a stack of silver metallic bracelets on her wrist to let her outfit do all the talking.

On the hair and makeup front, Sonam worked her own magic and styled her tresses into voluminous open curls that she wore side-parted over her shoulders. Makeup wise, she wore a barely-there bronzed glam look with dewy skin, an overall bronzed face, arched brows, lots of mascara for wispy lashes and a nude-brown lip colour that tied the look together beautifully.

Sonam Bajwa's simple chic dressing mantra shone through in a white tank, denims and layered boots.

