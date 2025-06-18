Sonam Bajwa Keeps A Basic Chic Gal Vibe Intact In Grey Athleisure Wear

Sonam Bajwa scored big time on the fashion front yet again. The Housefull 5 actress who is known far and wide for keeping her closet game simple yet chic created sheer sartorial magic with her all-grey avatar to fight those mid-week blues. The 35-year-old actress looked like a total stunner wearing a coordinated set featuring a grey bralette and fitted maxi skirt, which she added a gangsta vibe by layering an oversized charcoal hoodie on top.

Also Read: Sonam Bajwa Adds A Floral Burst To Our Summer In A Maroon Anarkali Suit

Sonam Bajwa looked like a total stunner as she donned a less-is-more grey hued co-ord set that featured a grey sleeveless bralette with a scooped neckline and maxi skirt which was made from a spandex fabric with a sheen. The Punjabi and Bollywood movie star added a further street style edge to her by layering her ensemble with a darker charcoal grey hoodie that featured a front open zip closure. She styled the hoodie in a low-key yet fabulous manner by wearing it off shoulder wound around both her arms.

In this fashion moment too, Sonam kept true to her minimal yet maximal closet aesthetic and sported a sans accessories moment that allowed her outfit to do all the talking.

On the makeup front, Sonam's glam of the day featured her beaming and bronzed skin, feathered brows, a statement black cat eyeliner and a muted berry lip. Last but not least, her layered tresses were styled in a messy centre parted open look which farmed her face just right and became the crowning glory of her look.

Sonam Bajwa's grey coded athleisure look makes the weekday blues vanish altogether.

Also Read: Sonam Bajwa Keeps It Simple Yet Elegant With A Bright Salma Sitara Anarkali Suit