Sonam Bajwa In A Pink And Silver Crystal Bodysuit Definitely Was "Barbiecore Enough" For Us

Punjabi movie actress Sonam Bajwa has been sending the internet goers right into Barbie-verse with her latest baby pink and silver ensemble. The Sip Sip 2.0 star dropped a photo dump of pictures of herself posing in a powder pink, Swarovski crystals and silver beadwork laden bodysuit.

Also Read: Sonam Bajwa Made Saturday Look Casually Chic In A Black Bodysuit And Graphic Print T-Shirt

Sonam Bajwa looked like a million bucks wearing a body hugging full-sleeve powder pink bodysuit that featured a mock neck detail with a plunging design. The ensemble was studded with a shower of sparkling Swarovski crystals on the upper bodice and had an intricate white lace detail on the chest and neckline. Waist downward, the outfit graduated into the most perfect looking silver beadwork filled tulle mini skirt that complemented Sonam's figure.

Sonam Bajwa accessorised her look with a pair of maximal drop-shaped diamond stud earrings and a pair of silver heels with jewel embellishment.

On the hair and makeup front, Sonam's tresses were styled into a sleek half-tied look with curled waves left open on her back and delicate pearls added as hair accessories on one side of her crown. For her makeup, Sonam stunned in a beaming glass skin-like look with a dewy base, defined eyebrows, a youthful wash of rosy-pink lip and cheek tint on her cheeks, nose bridge and her lips, peachy shimmer eyeshadow on the eyelids, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes and highlighted highpoints of her face to complete the dazzling Barbiecore look to perfection.

Sonam Bajwa's baby pink and silver, Swarovski and beadwork filled bodysuit was "Barbiecore enough" without a doubt.

Also Read: Sonam Bajwa Skipped Festive Fashion In Favour Of An Easy Chic White Tank, Oversized Denims And Layered Boots