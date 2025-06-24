Sonam Bajwa In A Floral Ethnic Ensemble Blooms Like A Flower "In A Garden Of Grace"

Sonam Bajwa can do it all - one day she's out delivering chic inspo, the other day she embraces the traditional vibe. Not that we are complaining, because we love how versatile her wardrobe is. On another page of her fashion diaries, the Housefull 5 actor tapped into her Punjabi spirit, making a case for ethnic flair.

Sonam Bajwa picked out a white chiffon kurti for her field day out in Punjab. The flowy number reflected her love for easy-breezy fits, especially during the humid season when skin-fit outfits feel uncomfortable. Sonam's all-white silhouette featured a round neckline and quarter-length sleeves. Adding a pop of colour were the floral elements in shades of yellow, red and green. Vertical design in a flower-themed pattern cascaded in length till the hem. Even the billowy sleeves and cuffs came with pretty adornments.

Sonam Bajwa completed her desi look with a pair of loose-fitted cotton pants. Identical, colorful floral work was seen here, too. This two-piece ensemble effortlessly blends comfort with style, making it an ideal choice for rocking office casuals or stealing the spotlight at a family get‑together.

When in traditional wear, the right accessories can elevate your avatar. Sonam Bajwa puts on chunky jhumkas and stacked red bangles on both hands, which enhanced her Punjabi allure. The 35-year-old skipped heavy-duty necklaces, maintaining the understated appeal. It was simple yet refreshing, perfect for those who do not wish to overdo the jewellery game.

In terms of makeup, Sonam Bajwa's blemish-free skin set the stage for her dewy glam to shine brighter. She opted for rosy cheeks, with a hint of contour and shimmer. A subtle pink-hued lipstick catered to the soft charisma. Fluttery, mascara-coated lashes, minus any kohl, completed her natural glow.

Sonam Bajwa rounded off her look by keeping her brunette tresses open as they framed her face beautifully.