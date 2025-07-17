Rasha Thadani's Latest Photo Dump Is A Warm Glimpse Into A Fun-Filled Time With Family

Rasha Thadani's week was a fun-filled one, and her latest Instagram entry can vouch for that. The actress shared a bunch of photos with her extended family on Instagram. She was joined by her mother Raveena Tandon, brother Ranbir Thadani, aunts and cousins for the outing.

Rasha Thadani's Outing With Raveen Tandon And Family

The opening frame featured Rasha Thadani posing with one of her cousins. The duo twinned in matching black tops and jeans. The next image showed the actress surrounded by her family members, including Raveena Tandon and her brother Ranbir.

While Rasha wore a white graphic tee with black cargo jeans, Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a navy blue saree. Ranbir looked cool and casual in a classic black shirt and grey jeans.

In another picture, Rasha was seen kissing her little cousin on the forehead, followed by a string of family group photos. There are several other family moments that were captured on camera and shared in the carousel post. In some images, Rasha was seen teasing her younger brother, Ranbir.

Last week, Rasha Thadani celebrated her brother Ranbir's 18th birthday in Mumbai. The actress shared pictures from the intimate celebration on Instagram. The post featured the sibling duo in several candid moments. The side note read, "Ranbiru turns 18."

Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut this year in Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan in key roles.

Rasha Thadani will next be seen in Laikey Laikaa opposite Abhay Verma. The film is directed by Saurabh Gupta and is set to be released in theatres in the summer of 2026.