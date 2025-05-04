Raveena Tandon's Ethnic Glam Is Ravishing With A Winged Liner And Chocolate Lips

Raveena Tandon recently stepped out in Mumbai wearing an exquisite parrot green ethnic suit that was filled with ornate gold handwork. This Indian chic avatar was accessorised by her with chrysanthemum flowers in her tresses and a super traditional glam game, which we had eyes for.

Raveena Tandon looked like the ultimate traditional diva as she smiled for picture perfect selfies in her latest beauty look. The K.G.F.: Chapter 2 actress dolled up to impress in an ethnic avatar that featured a full coverage foundation that gave her flawless coverage that she topped her bronzer laden all over her pretty face to add warmth to her complexion, and a sharp contour to chisel her cheekbones and jawline. She finished off her cheeks with a wash of gold highlighter on the apples to highlight them further.

A wash of brown eyeshadow on her eyelids, black winged eyeliner, kohl-lined waterline and lots of mascara for fanned-out lashes later her eye glam was complete. Next, she added chocolate hued matte lip colour added to her pout to make it look as perfect as can be. Raveena finished off her makeup of the day with a green bindi that added an ethnic touch.

Raveena's tresses were styled into a sleek centre-parted low bun which she accessorised with an ornament of fresh white chrysanthemum flowers adorned around it.

Raveena Tandon's ethnic beauty game gets a green signal from the glam police.

