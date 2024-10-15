Raveena Tandon's Very "Special" Look Was Complete With A Handbag Gifted By Her Daughter Rasha

The lovely mother-duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani never fail to make us go “aww” with their adorable moments. Raveena is not only a versatile actress but also an amazing mother. Her constant praise for her daughter is proof. Recently, Raveena was spotted in the city for an event, but what grabbed the paparazzi's attention was Raveena's brown handbag. The star arrived in style as she paired her beige dress with a huge brown leather handbag. When asked about her beautiful handbag, Raveena spoke to the media about how important her look is to her particularly today as it was gifted to her by her daughter Rasha from her first paycheck. She said, “This look is special for me as my daughter gifted me this bag. From her first modelling assignment.”

Raveena also informed the paparazzi that she was carrying fake leather. She said, “Please remember this is fake leather.” She added about how she told her daughter Rasha how beautiful the collection is, and in return, her daughter gifted the handbag to her from the collection.

This is not the first time Raveena appreciated her daughter Rasha's work. Back in February 2024, Rasha featured in her first advertisement which was promoted all over the city. Raveena, being her biggest cheerleader, shared a video on her Instagram Stories, capturing some of Rasha's ads that were featured on billboards across Mumbai. Rasha has become the face of a few brands in the recent and is reportedly set to make her film debut soon.

Raveena's support towards her daughter Rasha makes us believe that there's no better support system than your mother.

