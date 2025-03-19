Raveena Tandon And Rasha Thadani Dish Out A Like Mother Like Daughter Beauty Moment, In Nude Lips And A Winged Eyeliner

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani practically look like photocopies of each other. The two of them have an equally fabulous sartorial taste and a glam vibe. This was proven yet again on Rasha's 20th birthday celebrations on March 16, 2025 when the duo was seen sporting coordinated black outfits in addition to a same-same but different beauty look as well.

Raveena Tandon dolled up for her daughter's big 20th birthday in a beaming skin look featuring arched brows, black winged eyeliner on her eyelids, kohl-lined waterline, a touch of bronzer and highlighter on her cheeks, a berry toned dark nude lip, and a centre-parted open tresses look to complement her glam avatar.

Rasha Thadani aced birthday girl glam while matching steps with her mother sporting her fresh skin, bushy brows, a wash of silver eyeshadow on her lids, a black winged eyeliner, a mauve-toned nude lip colour, and salon styled open tresses to finish off her look just right.

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani's like mother, like daughter beauty serving was like a match made in glam heaven.

