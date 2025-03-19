Advertisement

Raveena Tandon And Rasha Thadani Dish Out A Like Mother Like Daughter Beauty Moment, In Nude Lips And A Winged Eyeliner

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani proved that they are like two peas in a pod when it comes to their glam avatars

Raveena and Rasha take the beauty world by storm in a like mother, like daughter glam moment

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani practically look like photocopies of each other. The two of them have an equally fabulous sartorial taste and a glam vibe. This was proven yet again on Rasha's 20th birthday celebrations on March 16, 2025 when the duo was seen sporting coordinated black outfits in addition to a same-same but different beauty look as well.

Raveena Tandon dolled up for her daughter's big 20th birthday in a beaming skin look featuring arched brows, black winged eyeliner on her eyelids, kohl-lined waterline, a touch of bronzer and highlighter on her cheeks, a berry toned dark nude lip, and a centre-parted open tresses look to complement her glam avatar.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/officialraveenatandon

Rasha Thadani aced birthday girl glam while matching steps with her mother sporting her fresh skin, bushy brows, a wash of silver eyeshadow on her lids, a black winged eyeliner, a mauve-toned nude lip colour, and salon styled open tresses to finish off her look just right.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/officialraveenatandon

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani's like mother, like daughter beauty serving was like a match made in glam heaven.

