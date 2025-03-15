For Tamannaah, Vijay, Rasha And Raveena It Is All About Spreading Holi Amour With The Best People

It was all about spreading loads of love, cheer and colours this Holi 2025 for rumoured exes Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma along with their friends like family, Rasha Thadani and her mother Raveena Tandon. But the burst of amour didn't stop right there and continued to spread onto Abhishek Kapoor, his wife Pragya Kapoor and their kids, along with Raveena's husband, Anil Thadani.

In Pragya Kapoor's latest drop on her Instagram, one can see their ecstatic backyard Holi bash that these pack of people celebrated with full fervour and lots of smiles. Tamannaah, Rasha, Pragya and Raveena had a 'main squeeze' moment in which they did a group cuddle together, followed by a similar moment between Tamannaah, Rasha and Pragya.

This was followed by happy Holi selfies clicked that featured Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani and Vijay Verma, and a swagger Vijay Verma posed sitting inside a pool of Holi colours, balloons and pichkari. Last but not the least, the entire gang including Raveena's husband, Anil Thadani and Abhishek Kapoor, their kids, Vijay Verma and more posed for an epic Holi picture that was frame worthy. All in all, it was one big happy friends like family Holi 2025 bash for this pack of people.

But what was interesting to notice is that while ex-lovers Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma were present at this Holi party they never posed for a single picture together. This could probably attribute to the fact that while they continue to be cordial with each other and maybe friends post parting ways. They might not be open to adding fuel to the rumours of a possible patch up or further related gossip.

All the love and happy vibes during Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma, Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon's Holi bash are infectious and as festive as it gets.

