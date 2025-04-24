Sonam Bajwa Keeps It Simple Yet Elegant With A Bright <i>Salma Sitara Anarkali</i> Suit

Punjabi actress, Sonam Bajwa looked like a total stunner as she chose to go the traditional Indian route when it comes to her latest closet pick. The Kudi Haryane Val Di star made heads turn with her latest sartorial outing that saw her dressing up for summer in a bright yellow anarkali suit.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sonambajwa

Sonam Bajwa made jaws drop to the floor as she served up a fashion treat donning a pretty perfect anarkali suit in the brightest yellow hue. The ensemble featured a knee-length anarkali kurta that was laden with floral embroidery and salma-sitara work laden along with voluminous kalis. It was teamed with a pair of matching straight ethnic trousers with a gota-patti detail along the hemline and a dupatta with red floral embellishments draped around her shoulders.

The 35-year-old actress accessorised her look with nothing but a pair of T-strap ethnic sandals that were decorated with red pom pom details to add the Indian touch.

Sonam's tresses were styled into graceful salon style open waves that framed her face to perfection. Glam wise, she dolled up in a minimal makeup look with that featured her radiant complexion, arched brows, a touch of blush and a nude lip.

Sonam Bajwa's ethnic anarkali clad avatar scores gold on the sartorial front.

