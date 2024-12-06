'Tis The Season To Be Jolly And Chic For Sonam Bajwa In A Sheer Red Maxi Dress

Sonam Bajwa's minimal style has a separate fan base. She posted a new look perfectly designed to treat them for the festive season. A crimson red maxi dress with a sheer bodice, a sweetheart neckline and matching mesh gloves. The form-grazing silhouette and the choice of colour were teamed together bringing the season's favourite styles to defrost in time for Christmas 2024. The romance of the dress was matched with a subtle makeup and hair look to support the feminine flair of the dress. She went with soft blush hues and mascara for the makeup and soft, luscious waves for the hairstyle.

On one side there's Sonam in her soft, crimson, feminine era. On another, she's a flaming red hot siren in an ombre dress to prove she has two sides and they're both equally chic. The red and black maxi dress brings edgy and bold together in a way that makes for the mercury to rise during the coldest months of the year.

Sonam Bajwa doesn't deviate from the classics. She turns to the classic black dress when she knows she needs to make a maximal effect with minimal effort. On those days, we forget we need colourpop at all to make a remarkable fashion statement.

Sonam Bajwa sticks to the classics to make heads turn with her style.

