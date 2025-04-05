Sonam Bajwa Aces Her Minimal Chic Fashionista Vibe In A Sage Green Bodycon Dress

Punjabi actress, Sonam Bajwa looks like a stunner while posing in a garden of grace wearing a sage green coloured bodycon maxi dress. The Kudi Haryane Val Di star looked like a sartorial green flag herself in this less is more fashion moment that she dished out from her closet.

Sonam Bajwa made sure to make heads turn as she dressed up to her nines wearing a sage green hued block coloured sleeveless bodycon dress with a floor length design and noodle straps. The ensemble featured a square neckline and a snug fit around her chest and waist that eventually graduated into a waterfall like voluminous fall waist downwards.

Sonam Bajwa went for the minimal accessories for a maximal effect vibe adorning a gold choker style necklace with a diamond studded pendant around her neck.

The 35-year-old actress styled her tresses into a voluminous and intricate open waves look with a side parting that farmed her face just right. Makeup wise, she dolled up in her beaming and bronzed complexion, feathered brows, a wash of silver shadow glistening on her eyelids, black eyeliner defined eyes, mascara filled dreamy eyelashes, a swipe of radiant rose blush on her cheeks along with a champagne highlighter, and nearly neutral brown lip colour to add the final touch of glam to her look of the day.

Sonam Bajwa looks like a total star in a sag hued bodycon maxi dress while posing in a garden of grace.

