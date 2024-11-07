With Pink Lips And Beach Waves, Sonam Bajwa's Minimal Beauty Look For Autumn Is Surely Inspired By Spring

Sonam Bajwa is not your average beauty enthusiast. Her stand out makeup looks are often a lesson in doing minimal aesthetics right. She loves to serve minimal perfection with her signature spin. This time, she posted a candid Get Ready With Me video which indeed is a bonus for all the beauty fanatics. If you are someone who loves to keep it simple yet stunning, this video is for you. In the video, she started off by dipping her face in ice water, which is known to relieve the skin and reduce any puffiness. Next up, she prepped her skin by applying some moisturiser followed by an attempt to curl her tresses. She then used a makeup brush and applied a thin layer of foundation. Her final transformation featured beachy waves, tinted pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes topped with mascara and the classic blush. Sonam's makeup is just the best way to make a maximal impact with minimalism.

Sonam Bajwa's beauty game has been nothing short of fabulous. Every now and then, the actress has served us with the best beauty inspiration. Previously, her grunge makeup was all the rage. Filled glossy lips paired with a subtle smokey eye and pink blush perfectly created the vision. With her wet-styled hair, Sonam's chic look was perfect to deliver some beauty notes. Trust Sonam Bajwa to inspire you to create a striking makeup look.

