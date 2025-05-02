Sonam Bajwa Adds A Floral Burst To Our Summer In A Maroon <i>Anarkali</i> Suit

Sonam Bajwa made sure to put her most fashionable foot forward as she dished out an ethnic closet moment on her Instagram handle. The Housefull 5 actress looked like a total stunner dressed in an maroon floral printed anarkali suit.

Sonam Bajwa made jaws drop to the floor as she posed like a diva for the shutterbugs dressed in an anarkali. The ensemble featured a churidar sleeved and floor length anarkali kurta with a plunging U-neckline made out of rayon cotton fabric. She paired it with a sheer organza dupatta with a cutwork border adorned with a delicate silver gota-patti detail along all its borders, to add an element of shimmer and shine to her look.

Sonam accessorised her look with nothing but a pair of chunky oxidised silver jhumkas that lent a further traditional touch to her look.

Sonam's tresses were styled into centre-parted messy long waves that were left open to mean over her shoulders. She kept things minimal on the makeup front with her beaming skin, arched brows, a wash of rose gold eyeshadow on her eyelids and generous coats of mascara to give her a wispy lashes look. A hint of radiant rose blush was swept across the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose to give her a youthful look. Sonam wrapped up her beauty look with a berry hued lip oil to add a hint of colour and shine to her pout.

Sonam Bajwa and her floral maroon anarkali are a match made in desi fashion heaven.

