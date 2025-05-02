Advertisement

Sonam Bajwa Adds A Floral Burst To Our Summer In A Maroon Anarkali Suit

Sonam Bajwa is wrapped in flower power while taking the ethnic sartorial route

Sonam Bajwa Adds A Floral Burst To Our Summer In A Maroon <i>Anarkali</i> Suit
Sonam Bajwa takes our breath away in her floral anarkali clad avatar

Sonam Bajwa made sure to put her most fashionable foot forward as she dished out an ethnic closet moment on her Instagram handle. The Housefull 5 actress looked like a total stunner dressed in an maroon floral printed anarkali suit.

Sonam Bajwa made jaws drop to the floor as she posed like a diva for the shutterbugs dressed in an anarkali. The ensemble featured a churidar sleeved and floor length anarkali kurta with a plunging U-neckline made out of rayon cotton fabric. She paired it with a sheer organza dupatta with a cutwork border adorned with a delicate silver gota-patti detail along all its borders, to add an element of shimmer and shine to her look.

Sonam accessorised her look with nothing but a pair of chunky oxidised silver jhumkas that lent a further traditional touch to her look.

Sonam's tresses were styled into centre-parted messy long waves that were left open to mean over her shoulders. She kept things minimal on the makeup front with her beaming skin, arched brows, a wash of rose gold eyeshadow on her eyelids and generous coats of mascara to give her a wispy lashes look. A hint of radiant rose blush was swept across the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose to give her a youthful look. Sonam wrapped up her beauty look with a berry hued lip oil to add a hint of colour and shine to her pout.

Sonam Bajwa and her floral maroon anarkali are a match made in desi fashion heaven.

