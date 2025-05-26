Karishma Tanna's Fun Weekend Workout Will Kick Your Monday Blues Away

Do you need some Monday motivation? Head straight to Karishma Tanna's Instagram. The actress shared a sneak peek of her weekend workout routine, and it's enough to kick those Monday blues away.

In the clip, Karishma and her team are seen in full-action mode. They start off with inchworms, then move on to ground-to-overhead plate raises, feet-elevated plank shoulder taps with their feet resting on a wall, supine leg raises with overhead arm movements and renegade dumbbell rows - all one after the other.

Impressed yet? Towards the end, Karishma looks super focused as she puts on her boxing gloves and confidently hits the pads. We do not know about you, but we're definitely inspired.

In her caption, Karishma Tanna wrote, “Weekend workout fun.”

If you want to follow Karishma Tanna's fitness routine and feel that same energy, here's a simple guide to all the exercises she and her team did. Let's get moving!

1. Inchworms

Start by standing tall, then bend forward and walk your hands out to a high plank position. Hold for a second, then walk back your feet toward your hands and stand up. It is great for warming up your whole body and stretching your hamstrings.

2. Ground-To-Overhead Plate Raise

Hold a weight plate (or any weight you have) close to the ground. Lift it straight up overhead with control, then slowly bring it back down. This one works your shoulders and arms while also challenging your core.

3. Feet-Elevated Plank Shoulder Taps

Get into a plank position with your feet resting on a wall or elevated surface. Keep your body straight and stable. Tap your left shoulder with your right hand, then your right shoulder with your left hand. This move builds strong shoulders and core stability.

4. Supine Leg Raise With Overhead Arm Movement

Lie flat on your back. Lift your legs up together while reaching your arms overhead. Lower both slowly but do not touch the ground. This targets your lower abs and stretches your upper body.

5. Renegade Dumbbell Row

Begin in a plank position and hold dumbbells in both hands. Now, row one dumbbell up towards your chest while balancing on the other arm. Lower it down and switch sides. This helps strengthen your back, arms and core.

6. Boxing Punches

Put on your gloves and hit the pads with strong, confident punches. It is a fun way to get your heart rate up and release stress.

Try these moves, and you will feel like a total champ, just like Karishma Tanna.