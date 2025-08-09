Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals His Current Diet That Meets His Daily Protein Intake Requirement

Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his role in popular TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Ajooni, recently shared a glimpse into his current diet. In a family vlog shared on YouTube, Shoaib revealed that he has been eating uttapam, sambar, and omelette, a combination that is both delicious and nutritious.

The actor said, “Actually, for the past few days, since I came back from the hospital (after Dipika's stay)…I was having chai paratha or omelette paratha. But sab bol rahe the weak hogaye ho (everyone was saying that I looked weak). After a month, I decided to stop this habit and return to my diet. So, now I am eating uttapam, sambar, omelette…”

He added, "I got bored of eating omelette every day…but you need to eat eggs…protein…Since I am not going to the gym at the moment, I am only getting protein from food. My protein is only from the omelette, made from 3-4 eggs without the yolk. So, I thought, let me have it today with sambar and uttapam.”

Shoaib's wife, actress Dipika Kakar, made an appearance in the vlog and humourously remarked on Shoaib's bizarre food combinations. She was recently discharged from the hospital after her cancer surgery.

She said, “Till today, I was the one being pulled up for enjoying bizarre combinations…now it is him. Uttapam with omelette and sambar…I have never heard of this combination, let alone eat it…and he is relishing it in front of me.”

On the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, while his last fiction TV roles included Ajooni (2022) and Ishq Mein Marjawan (2018-2019). He also had a Bollywood debut with Battalion 609 in 2019.

