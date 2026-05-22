After Elon Musk's "True" Remark, Lupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence On Racist <i>Odyssey</i> Backlash

Actor Lupita Nyong'o responded after being criticised online for playing Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, saying she is not engaging with the debate and supports the filmmaker's vision.

Details

The controversy began after Elon Musk criticised Lupita Nyong'o's casting in the role of the Greek mythological figure. The film is based on Homer's ancient epic, where Helen of Troy is widely described as the most beautiful woman in the world.

Addressing the criticism in an interview with Elle, Lupita made it clear that she is not focusing on the backlash. She emphasised that the story is rooted in mythology rather than history and backed the director's approach.

The Oscar-winning actress said, "This is a mythological story. I'm very supportive of Chris' intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I'm not spending my time thinking of a defence. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not."

She added, "You can't perform beauty. I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks? That's the thing about doing such a well-known text, which has been studied and interpreted and derived from. The research could be endless. The good thing about working with a writer like Chris is that it's on the page. The investigation starts with the pages you're given. That's what I based it on."

Lupita made it clear she does not want to think about the 'people's thoughts who don't love her' and said, "You'll find the representatives who believe in you, and you'll get on with it. I want to believe I'm built to last"

Background

The controversy began when Elon Musk agreed with podcast host Matt Walsh's X post, who wrote, "Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong'o is 'the most beautiful woman in the world.' But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave 'the most beautiful woman' role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age."

Elon simply replied, "true," which sparked criticism online.

After Elon Musk's response, Alec Baldwin stepped in to support Lupita Nyong'o and praised her beauty while defending her against the criticism for The Odyssey. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Dear Elon... but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world...Alec."

Apart from Nyong'o, The Odyssey also stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.



Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Replies To Elon Musk's Comments On The Odyssey: “Stay In…”