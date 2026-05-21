Jimmy Kimmel Replies To Elon Musk’s Comments On The Odyssey: “Stay In…”

Jimmy Kimmel roasted Elon Musk on his late-night show after the billionaire shared a controversial take on the casting of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey.

In his opening monologue on The Jimmy Kimmel Live! He asked Musk to “stay in your lane” after the Tesla chief opposed Lupita Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy, whose beauty led to the Trojan War, according to Greek mythology.

The billionaire has been critical of Nyong'o's casting, claiming she was hired by Nolan so that he would be “eligible for an Academy Award.” Sharing his views on Musk's comments, Kimmel read out the posts made by the X boss. He also put forward a brutal comparison with one of the SpaceX owner's products.

‘Who specifically is a–hole who added DEI lies to Academy Awards eligibility instead of it just being about making the best movie?” Kimmel narrated, sarcastically dubbing Musk's question “a good one". He then quipped, “While we're at it, who specifically is the a–hole who thought this was a cool design for a truck?”

“I mean, stay in your lane,” Kimmel replied as an image of the Tesla Cybertruck was displayed onscreen.

The stand up comedian was not the only person to slam Musk's comments in recent days. Actor Alec Baldwin also criticised the billionaire's messages in a post. “Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world…Alec,” the caption read.

As for Musk, the 54-year-old has also expressed his criticism at the casting of transgender actor Elliot Page in The Odyssey. Earlier this month, the X owner reacted to rumours that Page had been cast as the Greek hero Achilles, calling it “one of the dumbest and twisted things I've ever heard,” Page Six reported.

Later, when it was announced that Page would play the role of Elpenor, Musk re-posted a tweet saying, “I'm not mocking her masculinity. I'm denying its existence.”

The Odyssey, based on Greek poet Homer's epic saga of the same name, stars Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland as well. The plot follows the dangerous voyage of Odysseus (Damon) as he attempts to return home after The Trojan War, unaware that the journey would test his abilities to the limit. The film will be released on July 17 this year. The Odyssey marks Christopher Nolan's first project after his Oscar-winning biographical drama, Oppenheimer.