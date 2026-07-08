Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Historian Tom Holland, Internet Mistakes Him For <i>Spider-Man</i> Star

Elon Musk has sparked a social media frenzy over a post about Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey. However, what grabbed the internet's attention was not just his criticism of the film, but the fact that many users believed he was referring to actor Tom Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man.

The confusion began after historian Tom Holland shared The Guardian's positive review of The Odyssey on X. On July 7, he wrote, "More praise for The Odyssey from people who - shockingly - have actually waited to see it before giving their opinion."

Responding to the post, Musk wrote, "Tom Holland is such a cuck."

The brief remark immediately went viral, with many assuming Musk was attacking the Hollywood actor rather than the historian, who shares the same name.

Historian Tom Holland Doubles Down On His Praise

Later the same day, the historian posted another message defending the film, once again responding to Musk's criticism.

He wrote, "Very happy to say it again. The Odyssey is an amazing film, and missing out on seeing it because you think it's woke or whatever is cutting off your nose to spite your face. Your loss."

Social Media Reacts To The Mix-Up

Musk's post quickly prompted memes and jokes, as users expressed confusion over why he appeared to be targeting the actor.

One user asked, "Why is Elon calling Spider-Man a cuck?"

Another wrote, "Richest dude in the world calls Spider-Man a cuck."

A third commented, "Why's Elon just hating on everyone right now?"

Questioning Musk's criticism of the film, another user wrote, "Why hate so much on a movie you haven't even seen? Nothing better to do?"

As the misunderstanding spread, several users stepped in to clarify the situation.

One person explained, "Wait up guys.. He's not talking about the Tom Holland we all thought he was. It's a different one."

Another admitted, "I thought you were talking about Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man. Thank God it was not him, as I am excited to see the new Spider-Man. ;)"

A different user summed up the widespread confusion by writing, "This is confusing lol why do they have to have the same name."

While Musk's comment was aimed at historian Tom Holland, the shared name led many online to believe he had unexpectedly aimed at the Hollywood actor.

The Odyssey features an ensemble led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and several other prominent actors.

The film is set to release on July 17.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey First Reviews: Critics Call Christopher Nolan's Film His "Absolute Best"