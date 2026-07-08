Emmy Nominations 2026: <i>The Pitt</i> Leads, <i>Hacks</i> Follows With 24 Nods

The Pitt and Hacks emerged as the biggest contenders for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards after the Television Academy announced this year's nominations on Wednesday, July 8.

The medical drama secured 25 nominations, while the acclaimed comedy followed closely with 24. The nominations also highlighted a mix of returning favourites and fresh contenders across drama, comedy and limited series categories.

Here is a list of the 2026 Emmy nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Colman Domingo, Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Richard Jenkings, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

The winners will be revealed at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place on September 14, 2026. The ceremony will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.