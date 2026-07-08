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Emmy Nominations 2026: The Pitt Leads, Hacks Follows With 24 Nods

The winners will be revealed at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place on September 14, 2026

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Emmy Nominations 2026: <i>The Pitt</i> Leads, <i>Hacks</i> Follows With 24 Nods
A list of the 2026 Emmy nominations.
  • The Pitt received 25 nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards
  • Hacks followed closely with 24 nominations across various categories
  • Outstanding Drama Series nominees include The Diplomat and The Gilded Age
Where can I watch the 2026 Emmy Awards broadcast?

The Pitt and Hacks emerged as the biggest contenders for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards after the Television Academy announced this year's nominations on Wednesday, July 8.

The medical drama secured 25 nominations, while the acclaimed comedy followed closely with 24. The nominations also highlighted a mix of returning favourites and fresh contenders across drama, comedy and limited series categories.

Here is a list of the 2026 Emmy nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • The Diplomat
  • The Gilded Age
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses
  • Your Friends and Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • Widow's Bay

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Beef
  • DTF St. Louis
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

  • Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
  • Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo, Task
  • Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
  • Steve Carell, Rooster
  • Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
  • Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Carey Mulligan, Beef
  • Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Riz Ahmed, Bait
  • Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Oscar Isaac, Beef
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

  • Patrick Ball, The Pitt
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
  • Gerran Howell, The Pitt
  • Tom Pelphrey, Task
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

  • Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
  • Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
  • Allison Janney, The Diplomat
  • Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
  • Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

  • Paul W. Downs, Hacks
  • Colman Domingo, Four Seasons
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles
  • Michael Urie, Shrinking
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay
  • Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Megan Stalter, Hacks
  • Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
  • Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
  • Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
  • Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
  • Richard Gadd, Half Man
  • David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
  • Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
  • Richard Jenkings, DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

  • Dancing With the Stars
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

The winners will be revealed at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, scheduled to take place on September 14, 2026. The ceremony will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay and broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

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